Love Triangle in Gonda: A Tale of Unusual Elopement

In a surprising turn of events, Gonda district witnessed an unusual love story as a young man eloped with his fiancée's mother, echoing a recent incident in Aligarh.

Police reports revealed that the 25-year-old's frequent phone conversations with his prospective mother-in-law sparked the romance, culminating in their elopement on April 26.

Authorities managed to locate the woman in Basti district, returning her to her family, while the incident led the embarrassed bride's family to break off the engagement.

