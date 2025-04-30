South Korean Minister's Crucial Talks in Washington
South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun is visiting Washington to discuss U.S. tariffs with Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The focus is on minimizing the impact of tariffs on South Korean automobiles and steel products, seeking exemptions to benefit South Korean companies.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun is set to engage in critical discussions in Washington this week. The minister's agenda includes talks with the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer regarding the recently imposed tariffs by the U.S.
As part of these 'technical discussions', Minister Ahn aims to negotiate terms that could potentially exempt South Korean companies from reciprocal tariffs and import duties, specifically targeting the automobile and steel sectors.
These discussions come as Seoul looks to protect its national industries from the economic impacts of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to a statement from South Korea's ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)