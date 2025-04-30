Left Menu

Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training

The Indian Army has opened a free computer lab in Tangdhar, Kupwara, bringing essential digital education to local students. The initiative offers basic and advanced courses, removing financial and geographical barriers. It has inspired hope among students, providing them with skills for broader opportunities in education and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:21 IST
Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training
Students learn to operate computer in Kupwara (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tangdhar, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District, has long faced challenges in accessing educational and technological resources. Students eager to learn computer skills often had to travel to Kupwara's central headquarters or even further to Srinagar, a financial and logistical hurdle for many from economically weaker sections.

In response to this pressing issue, the Indian Army has stepped in, establishing a state-of-the-art facility, the Shakti Vijay Computer Lab, in the heart of Tangdhar. This initiative offers free computer courses, bridging a significant educational gap. The lab provides two tiers of instruction, starting with a three-month Basic Computer Course covering essentials like typing, Microsoft Office, and internet navigation.

For those seeking deeper engagement with technology, a six-month Advanced Computer Course is available, immersing students in programming, data management, and AI fundamentals. Previously, a lack of local facilities meant high costs and long travel for such education. Now, as local student testimonials highlight, this army-led program is effectively removing those barriers, generating new hope and skills among the youth of Tangdhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025