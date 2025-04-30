Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training

Tangdhar, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District, has long faced challenges in accessing educational and technological resources. Students eager to learn computer skills often had to travel to Kupwara's central headquarters or even further to Srinagar, a financial and logistical hurdle for many from economically weaker sections.

In response to this pressing issue, the Indian Army has stepped in, establishing a state-of-the-art facility, the Shakti Vijay Computer Lab, in the heart of Tangdhar. This initiative offers free computer courses, bridging a significant educational gap. The lab provides two tiers of instruction, starting with a three-month Basic Computer Course covering essentials like typing, Microsoft Office, and internet navigation.

For those seeking deeper engagement with technology, a six-month Advanced Computer Course is available, immersing students in programming, data management, and AI fundamentals. Previously, a lack of local facilities meant high costs and long travel for such education. Now, as local student testimonials highlight, this army-led program is effectively removing those barriers, generating new hope and skills among the youth of Tangdhar.

