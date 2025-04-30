Left Menu

Cabinet Convenes: India Responds to Pahalgam Attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security met under PM Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's commitment to counter-terrorism efforts. Discussions focused on security measures and diplomatic steps against Pakistan. The government reaffirmed its support for the armed forces and their operational freedom in handling such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:10 IST
Ministers leave 7 LKM after meeting with PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened the Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence this afternoon. This high-level meeting, alongside two other committees focused on political and economic affairs, underscores India's commitment to addressing security concerns comprehensively.

During the CCS meeting, members discussed the country's security preparedness following the devastating attack that resulted in the loss of 25 Indian and one Nepali lives. The committee had previously met in April to review similar issues, highlighting the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism.

The committee unequivocally condemned the attack and offered condolences to the victims' families, recognizing the attack's timing amid successful elections and economic progress in the region. A series of diplomatic and strategic measures were announced, notably the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, signaling a strong message to Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi, backed by top defense officials, expressed full confidence in the Indian Armed Forces' operational capabilities in countering such threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

