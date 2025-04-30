Left Menu

India's Scientific Renaissance: Ajay Sood Joins Elite American Academy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh praises Ajay Sood's election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, joining Satya Nadella and C Jagadish, showcasing India's scientific leadership shift under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:00 IST
India's Scientific Renaissance: Ajay Sood Joins Elite American Academy
Union Minister Jitendra Singh and PSA Ajay Sood (Photo/X @DrJitendraSingh) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has extended his congratulations to Ajay Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, for his election as a Fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences. This honor places Sood in esteemed company alongside fellow Indians, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and physicist C Jagdish, based in Australia.

Singh took to social media platform X to express his pride, noting the significance of this recognition not only for Sood but also for India. This celebration accompanies India's startling transition over the last 11 years into a global authority in science and technology, largely attributed to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In recent remarks, Singh spotlighted India's advancements, ranging from COVID-19 vaccine developments to the success of Chandrayaan and quantum technology breakthroughs. He contrasted these achievements with bygone times, evoking the iconic image of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai transporting scientific equipment via bicycle, symbolizing past infrastructural and political obstacles now effectively addressed under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025