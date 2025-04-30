India's Scientific Renaissance: Ajay Sood Joins Elite American Academy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has extended his congratulations to Ajay Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, for his election as a Fellow of the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences. This honor places Sood in esteemed company alongside fellow Indians, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and physicist C Jagdish, based in Australia.

Singh took to social media platform X to express his pride, noting the significance of this recognition not only for Sood but also for India. This celebration accompanies India's startling transition over the last 11 years into a global authority in science and technology, largely attributed to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In recent remarks, Singh spotlighted India's advancements, ranging from COVID-19 vaccine developments to the success of Chandrayaan and quantum technology breakthroughs. He contrasted these achievements with bygone times, evoking the iconic image of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai transporting scientific equipment via bicycle, symbolizing past infrastructural and political obstacles now effectively addressed under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)