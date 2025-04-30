Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Kolkata Hotel Claims 14 Lives, Triggers Investigation

A fire at Hotel Rituraj in Kolkata tragically claimed 14 lives, as faulty fire safety systems failed to activate. The fire, likely ignited by renovation materials, left many victims trapped and unable to escape. An investigation is underway, and families of the deceased will receive compensation.

West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services DG Ranvir Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at Hotel Rituraj in Kolkata's Burra Bazar area, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives. The fire, which erupted on Tuesday night, continued for hours before being controlled.

Fire and Emergency Services Director General Ranvir Kumar revealed that the fire extinguishing systems in the hotel were in a defunct state, with none of the sprinklers or alarms functioning. The fire is believed to have started during renovation work involving combustible materials like plywood, which contributed to its spread.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the families of the deceased while injured individuals would receive Rs 50,000. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have lodged an FIR and registered a complaint to ascertain the cause and responsibility for the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

