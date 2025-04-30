Uttar Pradesh Unveils New Initiatives to Empower Transgender Seniors

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced plans to extend old-age home facilities to transgender individuals over the age of 60. This initiative is set to ensure not just shelter but a dignified life for this often-marginalized community, according to an official statement.

The new measures include providing pensions, health cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, regular health check-ups, nutritious food, and mental health counseling. The Yogi Adityanath-led administration emphasized this as part of broader efforts to secure equal rights and opportunities for the transgender community, historically subjected to neglect and discrimination.

To further enhance support, Transgender Protection Cells have been established in each district, offering legal aid and social rehabilitation. A State-level Transgender Protection Cell will oversee policy formulation. The initiatives align with the government's long-term goal of fostering an inclusive society where transgenders have access to the benefits of various welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)