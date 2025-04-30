Left Menu

Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Investor Buzz, Subscribed 1.43 Times

Ather Energy's IPO was subscribed 1.43 times, driven by strong interest from QIBs and retail investors. The Rs 2,981-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue and an offer-for-sale, with substantial participation, despite market volatility. The company raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors, valuing it at Rs 11,956 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:09 IST
Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Investor Buzz, Subscribed 1.43 Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On its final day of bidding, Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) garnered significant attention, being subscribed 1.43 times. This surge was propelled by robust participation from retail investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The Rs 2,981-crore IPO, consisting of a fresh equity issue and offer-for-sale, received an impressive 7,65,33,972 bids against the 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.78 times, while QIBs came through with 1.70 times amid challenging market conditions.

Marking the first mainboard IPO of the fiscal year 2025-26, Ather Energy Ltd raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. Situated at the upper end of its price band, the IPO positions the company's valuation at Rs 11,956 crore. This development follows Ola Electric Mobility's IPO last August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025