Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Investor Buzz, Subscribed 1.43 Times

On its final day of bidding, Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) garnered significant attention, being subscribed 1.43 times. This surge was propelled by robust participation from retail investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

The Rs 2,981-crore IPO, consisting of a fresh equity issue and offer-for-sale, received an impressive 7,65,33,972 bids against the 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.78 times, while QIBs came through with 1.70 times amid challenging market conditions.

Marking the first mainboard IPO of the fiscal year 2025-26, Ather Energy Ltd raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. Situated at the upper end of its price band, the IPO positions the company's valuation at Rs 11,956 crore. This development follows Ola Electric Mobility's IPO last August.

(With inputs from agencies.)