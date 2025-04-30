Ather Energy's IPO Sparks Investor Buzz, Subscribed 1.43 Times
Ather Energy's IPO was subscribed 1.43 times, driven by strong interest from QIBs and retail investors. The Rs 2,981-crore IPO included a fresh equity issue and an offer-for-sale, with substantial participation, despite market volatility. The company raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors, valuing it at Rs 11,956 crore.
- Country:
- India
On its final day of bidding, Ather Energy's initial public offering (IPO) garnered significant attention, being subscribed 1.43 times. This surge was propelled by robust participation from retail investors and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).
The Rs 2,981-crore IPO, consisting of a fresh equity issue and offer-for-sale, received an impressive 7,65,33,972 bids against the 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.78 times, while QIBs came through with 1.70 times amid challenging market conditions.
Marking the first mainboard IPO of the fiscal year 2025-26, Ather Energy Ltd raised Rs 1,340 crore from anchor investors. Situated at the upper end of its price band, the IPO positions the company's valuation at Rs 11,956 crore. This development follows Ola Electric Mobility's IPO last August.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Retail Investors Surge in India: Digital Brokerages Lead the Charge
SWITCH Mobility Unveils 100 Electric Vehicles for Indore's Waste Management
Indore's Eco-Friendly Leap: Electric Vehicles Powering Cleaner Streets
JBM Electric Vehicles Collaborates with Hitachi ZeroCarbon for Advanced E-Bus Battery Management