Court Grants AAP's Somnath Bharti Permission to Present New Evidence in Molestation Case

A Delhi court has ruled in favor of AAP leader Somnath Bharti, granting his request to introduce additional evidence in a high-profile molestation case from 2014. The decision comes after Bharti appealed to summon further witnesses and present seven video clips to bolster his defense.

The case stems from allegations by an African woman, who accused a group of people, including Bharti, of molestation in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. Special Judge Vishal Gogne sanctioned Bharti's revision petition, allowing him to present more evidence in support of his claims.

This legal development marks a turning point in Bharti's defense strategy, challenging earlier dismissals by the trial court, which had deemed the proposed evidence irrelevant. The court will now consider the admissibility and impact of the new materials on the ongoing trial.

