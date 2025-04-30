Left Menu

Court Grants AAP's Somnath Bharti Permission to Present New Evidence in Molestation Case

A Delhi court has approved AAP leader Somnath Bharti's request to summon additional witnesses and present video evidence in his defense in a 2014 molestation case. The incident, involving African victims, sparked charges against Bharti. The court emphasized the need for further evidence to support his claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:23 IST
Court Grants AAP's Somnath Bharti Permission to Present New Evidence in Molestation Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has ruled in favor of AAP leader Somnath Bharti, granting his request to introduce additional evidence in a high-profile molestation case from 2014. The decision comes after Bharti appealed to summon further witnesses and present seven video clips to bolster his defense.

The case stems from allegations by an African woman, who accused a group of people, including Bharti, of molestation in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. Special Judge Vishal Gogne sanctioned Bharti's revision petition, allowing him to present more evidence in support of his claims.

This legal development marks a turning point in Bharti's defense strategy, challenging earlier dismissals by the trial court, which had deemed the proposed evidence irrelevant. The court will now consider the admissibility and impact of the new materials on the ongoing trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025