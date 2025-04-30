Supreme Court Mandates Accessible eKYC for Disabled Citizens

The Supreme Court of India has issued a landmark ruling, declaring that the digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) process should be accessible to people with disabilities. Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered the judgment in response to public interest litigation, addressing the challenges faced by acid attack victims and individuals with visual impairments in completing eKYC procedures.

The court emphasized that the right to digital access is a fundamental part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. It stated that the state's obligations under Article 21, read with Articles 14, 15, and 38, require action to ensure digital platforms are universally accessible and inclusive, catering to all marginalized and vulnerable populations.

In a series of directives, the court mandated government and private entities to adhere to accessibility standards, appoint nodal officers for compliance, and conduct periodic accessibility audits. The RBI has been instructed to offer alternative methods for customer verification, making eKYC processes more inclusive for the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)