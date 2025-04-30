Wall Street Woes: Market Turbulence Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's stocks took a steep decline, mirroring their European counterparts, as a wave of pessimistic U.S. GDP data, lackluster economic indicators, and mixed earnings reports dampened investor enthusiasm. The lack of progress in tariff discussions pushed U.S. Treasury yields into a seventh consecutive session of decline, while the dollar gained strength and crude oil prices dipped.

All major U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq suffering the most significant losses. On the final trading day of April, the indexes faced their third consecutive month of downturns. The U.S. GDP indicated contraction in early 2025, prompting President Trump to fault his predecessor. However, economists like Peter Cardillo suggest Trump's policies are to blame.

The ongoing trade war has cast a shadow over corporate earnings, with companies scaling back guidance due to tariff uncertainties. Although Wall Street's losses eased following optimistic economic indicators, eyes are on major tech firms, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, to potentially reverse market trends. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices continued to slide in response to economic tensions.

