Caste Census Set to Shape India's Future: A New Dawn in Policy Making
The Indian government’s decision to include caste enumeration alongside the upcoming population census has garnered bipartisan support. Despite skepticism about the timing, government ministers and opposition leaders alike acknowledge the shift as a significant step towards social equality and inclusion, marking a change in policy dynamics after years of political wrangling.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Indian government will incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, drawing broader support even from opposition parties. This move, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bolster social and economic structures nationwide.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, defending it as a necessary step for equitable policy crafting, amidst claims of previous Congress administrations resisting such actions. Criticism arose over the timing, with opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of sudden action after decades of delay.
Amidst political barbs and accusations, the decision is hailed by some leaders like RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav as a culmination of long-standing demands for social justice, reshaping the discourse around caste dynamics and growth. The government asserts the move reinforces its commitment to social equality, pointing to supportive feedback from regional political figures who emphasize the initiative's historical importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
