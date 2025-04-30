Left Menu

Caste Census Set to Shape India's Future: A New Dawn in Policy Making

The Indian government’s decision to include caste enumeration alongside the upcoming population census has garnered bipartisan support. Despite skepticism about the timing, government ministers and opposition leaders alike acknowledge the shift as a significant step towards social equality and inclusion, marking a change in policy dynamics after years of political wrangling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:29 IST
Caste Census Set to Shape India's Future: A New Dawn in Policy Making
I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a Cabinet Briefing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Indian government will incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census, drawing broader support even from opposition parties. This move, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bolster social and economic structures nationwide.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed the decision, defending it as a necessary step for equitable policy crafting, amidst claims of previous Congress administrations resisting such actions. Criticism arose over the timing, with opposition figures like Rahul Gandhi accusing the government of sudden action after decades of delay.

Amidst political barbs and accusations, the decision is hailed by some leaders like RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav as a culmination of long-standing demands for social justice, reshaping the discourse around caste dynamics and growth. The government asserts the move reinforces its commitment to social equality, pointing to supportive feedback from regional political figures who emphasize the initiative's historical importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025