Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Engages Border Area Residents Amid Tensions

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hosted a public outreach at Bhawani near the Line of Control, addressing residents' concerns. Emphasizing peace and government commitment, he assured control over the situation. Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues to respond to Pakistan Army's unprovoked firing with determined action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:46 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Engages Border Area Residents Amid Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary, recently conducted an interactive public outreach camp in Bhawani, a panchayat situated near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera sub-division. This initiative targeted direct communication with residents of Bhawani, Kalsian, and Jhangar to address their urgent concerns.

Throughout the engagement, Choudhary attentively listened to local grievances and pledged prompt resolution. He reiterated the government's dedication to peace, security, and development in the border regions, urging calm among residents. "There is no need for panic. The situation is under control, and people should remain calm and alert," he assured, squashing any rumors of distress.

The outreach aligns with the administration's broader objectives of transparency and trust-building in sensitive border areas. Concurrently, the Indian Army continues to resolutely counter the Pakistan Army's ongoing provocations, including another round of small arms fire on April 30 and May 1 in regions adjacent to Kupwara district, and the Uri and Akhnoor sectors. According to military reports, India's proactive defense measures have been markedly effective for seven consecutive days in response to the incidents commencing April 25-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025