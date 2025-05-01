Deputy Chief Minister Engages Border Area Residents Amid Tensions

The Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary, recently conducted an interactive public outreach camp in Bhawani, a panchayat situated near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera sub-division. This initiative targeted direct communication with residents of Bhawani, Kalsian, and Jhangar to address their urgent concerns.

Throughout the engagement, Choudhary attentively listened to local grievances and pledged prompt resolution. He reiterated the government's dedication to peace, security, and development in the border regions, urging calm among residents. "There is no need for panic. The situation is under control, and people should remain calm and alert," he assured, squashing any rumors of distress.

The outreach aligns with the administration's broader objectives of transparency and trust-building in sensitive border areas. Concurrently, the Indian Army continues to resolutely counter the Pakistan Army's ongoing provocations, including another round of small arms fire on April 30 and May 1 in regions adjacent to Kupwara district, and the Uri and Akhnoor sectors. According to military reports, India's proactive defense measures have been markedly effective for seven consecutive days in response to the incidents commencing April 25-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)