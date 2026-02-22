Left Menu

Unyielding Excellence: The Indian Army's Snowy Sporting Supremacy

The Indian Army has become a dominant force in the Khelo India Winter Games, consistently topping the medal charts with their disciplined approach. Their success is attributed to year-round rigorous training and state-of-the-art facilities. The Army's continued focus is on grassroots development and positioning Gulmarg as a winter sports hub.

The Chinar Open Winter Games 2026, a flagship initiative of the Indian Army held in Gulmarg on Friday, served as a prelude to the Khelo India Winter Games 2026. (Photo/KIWG). Image Credit: ANI
In the frozen landscapes of Leh and the powder-white slopes of Gulmarg, the Indian Army has emerged as an indomitable force in the Khelo India Winter Games. Their quiet yet disciplined dominance has become a defining characteristic of the modern era of these games.

As the 2026 edition unfolds, the Indian Army's narrative is not just about participation but supremacy. Launched under the Indian government's Khelo India initiative in 2020, the winter games aimed to bring snow and ice sports into the national spotlight. Six editions in, the Army has claimed its place as the unrelenting protagonist of these games.

The Army's comprehensive training regimen, financial backing, and cutting-edge facilities have redefined success in this sporting theatre. Their unwavering focus on endurance and adaptation to high-altitude terrains like Kashmir and Ladakh has made them a formidable competitor year after year.

