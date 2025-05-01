Government's Caste Census Decision Sparks Debate on Social Justice
The Indian government's inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census has drawn mixed reactions. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan supports the move but criticizes the DMK's handling of casteism in Tamil Nadu. The decision aims to offer a comprehensive societal understanding and address caste-discrimination issues effectively.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Union Government has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. The decision, announced after the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, aims to comprehensively address the societal dynamics of caste in India.
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed support for the decision, thanking the Prime Minister for prioritizing the caste census. However, she criticized the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for exacerbating caste discrimination, accusing Chief Minister MK Stalin of hypocrisy regarding social justice.
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the inclusion of caste in the census is a step towards a cohesive and progressive society. The move seeks to resolve issues created by previous state-led caste surveys and ensure economic and social empowerment without societal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
