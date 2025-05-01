Left Menu

Census Gamechanger: Caste Enumeration Sparks Political Debate

Shiv Sena-UBT's Anand Dubey questions the timing of the Union Cabinet's decision to include caste enumeration in the census, linking it to Bihar elections. While acknowledging the Opposition's demand for such a measure, he urges a swift census for societal betterment.

Updated: 01-05-2025 09:55 IST
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey. (Photo/Screengrab from Self-Made video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet's decision to integrate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census has sparked a heated political discussion. Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey welcomed the move but speculated its timing is connected to the upcoming Bihar elections. In a self-recorded video on Wednesday, Dubey highlighted the longstanding demand by the Opposition for a caste-based census, urging immediate execution for social welfare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's acceptance of the Opposition's demand raises questions, Dubey implied, asking whether the decision is election-driven. Highlighting the necessity of swift action, Dubey stated, "We want the caste census to be conducted as soon as possible for the betterment of society."

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, led to this significant decision. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized at a media briefing the decision's alignment with national interests, aiming to prevent political misuse and contribute to societal strength and economic growth, especially in light of recent reservation provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

