Empowering Delhi's Workforces: Chief Minister Gupta's Labour Day Initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced new initiatives on Labour Day, focusing on the welfare of workers. Plans include opening creches, enhancing salary, and improving facilities across the city. Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to safeguarding workers' rights and promoting their dignity and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:02 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with women workers on Labour Day (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, marked Labour Day with women workers, underscoring government efforts on workers' welfare. Gupta highlighted safety and facility enhancements for female labourers, emphasizing ongoing initiatives for their benefit.

Addressing reporters, Gupta stated, "Workers arriving in Delhi harbor hopeful aspirations, integrating into the city's economy and development. This Labour Day, we assure all workers that the government remains steadfast for your welfare." She revealed plans for 500 new creches, Ayushman scheme registrations, installation of 3000 water coolers, and imminent salary hikes.

In a social media post, Gupta saluted the workforce, recognizing their crucial role in nation-building and pledging to protect their rights and dignity as a top priority. She reaffirmed the Delhi government's commitment to worker dignity, rights, and security, ensuring a just and opportunity-rich life for every worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

