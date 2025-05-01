Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack; Identifies Key Local Terror Aides

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 tourists dead. The agency is investigating with support from local police and has identified local terrorist operatives linked to Pakistan-based groups involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:44 IST
Visuals from the Spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NIA Director General Sadanand Date landed in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as the agency commenced its investigation into the recent terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The National Investigation Agency took over the case from the local police following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing the attack's severity.

The case, once under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, is now headed by the NIA. Intelligence links the deadly assault to the Resistance Front, a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The NIA formally lodged a fresh FIR immediately before initiating its comprehensive probe of this significant security breach.

In tandem with these efforts, intelligence agencies aim to nullify support networks of 14 local operatives implicated in aiding foreign terrorists from Pakistan. These alleged affiliates of groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, LeT, and JeM, operating within Kashmir, are crucial to ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

