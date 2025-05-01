Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Procession Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Thursday, an early morning collision with a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district claimed the lives of four individuals, while three others sustained injuries. The victims were returning from a wedding in Mawan village when the accident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:57 IST
Tragic Wedding Procession Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Myana Police station in-charge Gopal Choubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Thursday, a devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to three others. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with a road divider on AB road near Bhadaura village, according to a police official.

The travelers, all residents of Rajora village in Shivpuri district, were returning from a wedding procession in Mawan village when tragedy struck. The ill-fated journey ended around 2:30 am under the jurisdiction of Myana Police station.

Myana Police station in charge, Gopal Choubey, revealed that the seven occupants of the car included Govind Raghuvanshi (28), Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru (24), and Hitesh (24), who died in the crash. Meanwhile, Sandeep (27), Sumit (24), and Ravi (22) were injured, according to reports from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025