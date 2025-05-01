Tragic Wedding Procession Accident Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In the early hours of Thursday, a devastating accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to three others. The incident occurred when their vehicle collided with a road divider on AB road near Bhadaura village, according to a police official.

The travelers, all residents of Rajora village in Shivpuri district, were returning from a wedding procession in Mawan village when tragedy struck. The ill-fated journey ended around 2:30 am under the jurisdiction of Myana Police station.

Myana Police station in charge, Gopal Choubey, revealed that the seven occupants of the car included Govind Raghuvanshi (28), Sonu Raghuvanshi (35), Veeru (24), and Hitesh (24), who died in the crash. Meanwhile, Sandeep (27), Sumit (24), and Ravi (22) were injured, according to reports from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)