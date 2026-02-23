Rowdy Wedding Procession Leads to Assault Charges

An alleged assault involving an Indian Air Force member and his father unfolded during a disagreement over right of way at a wedding in Jahangirabad. The police reported that the feud, escalating from a verbal spat to a physical altercation, resulted in minor injuries on both sides.

The incident occurred on February 19 when Jitendra and his son Pratham, serving with the IAF, tried to navigate their car through a route occupied by a wedding procession. Tensions boiled over as they were instructed to find an alternative path, leading to a clash.

In response to grievances from both parties, the police registered complaints. Additionally, a video capturing the scuffle gained traction online. Authorities have taken legal measures and arrested one individual linked to the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)