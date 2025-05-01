Assam Police Arrest 36 for Pro-Pakistan Comments, Including AIUDF MLA

In a significant move, Assam Police have apprehended 36 individuals accused of expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments, including a sitting MLA from the All India United Democratic Front, Aminul Islam. The development was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a post on X, highlighting a crackdown on such sentiments.

Two specific arrests, Najibul Islam and Sanaj Hussain, were made in Bongaigaon and Sribhumi districts, respectively. The largest number of apprehensions occurred in Cachar district. According to Chief Minister Sarma, this operation aims to monitor all possible channels of communication diligently.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was taken into custody after being accused of making derogatory comments regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities cited a social media video as the basis for his detention, where he allegedly defended the perpetrators. Islam now faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)