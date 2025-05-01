Left Menu

One State One RRB: Streamlining Rural Banking

The finance ministry announced the 'One State One RRB' initiative, merging 26 Regional Rural Banks into 28 unified entities. This move, affecting over 22,000 branches across 700 districts, aims to improve financial viability and performance. The consolidation hopes to enhance credit growth aligned with state-specific goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:56 IST
One State One RRB: Streamlining Rural Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry has announced a significant restructuring of India's Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). With the launch of the 'One State One RRB' scheme, from May 1, 28 RRBs will function across India, amalgamating 26 banks into standalone RRBs in 11 States and Union Territories.

This initiative has decreased the number of RRBs from 43 to 28, aiming to enhance their financial viability, according to the Department of Financial Services (DFS). The reorganization intends to bolster the capital base of these banks, facilitating credit growth and diversification to meet state-specific targets.

The DFS further communicated that all 28 entities would possess authorized capital amounting to Rs 2,000 crore, signaling a strategic move towards strengthened rural banking infrastructure in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025