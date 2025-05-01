Left Menu

Arvind Shrivastava Takes Helm as Revenue Secretary in Finance Ministry

Arvind Shrivastava, a distinguished 1994-batch IAS officer from Karnataka, has assumed the role of Revenue Secretary at the Finance Ministry. With a robust career spanning key positions such as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office and Secretary in various departments, his appointment was finalized by the Appointments Committee on April 18, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seasoned bureaucrat Arvind Shrivastava assumed the position of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry, bringing with him years of experience across multiple vital government roles.

A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, Shrivastava has previously served in prestigious positions, including as Joint Secretary and subsequently Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

His extensive career portfolio also includes stints as a Development Officer at the Asian Development Bank and managerial positions within Karnataka's urban and financial sectors. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirmed his new role on April 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

