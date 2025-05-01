Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds CAG Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Accounts

The Delhi High Court is examining a petition against the proposed audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah accounts by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The petitioner, Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chistiya Khuddam, contends that the audit lacks legal grounds. The CAG stands by its actions under relevant legislative provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:42 IST
Controversy Surrounds CAG Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Accounts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is currently addressing a contentious petition spearheaded by Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chistiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syed Zagdan Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, challenging a proposal by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the financial accounts of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The petitioner asserts that the audit lacks necessary legal authority and demands a reconsideration of the decision.

Justice Sachin Datta reviewed an affidavit from the CAG, which dismisses the petition as 'misconceived and without merit.' The court granted the petitioner additional time to file a rejoinder, prolonging deliberations over the audit, which pertains to fiscal years 2022-2027, per the Ministry of Minority Affairs' decision dated March 15, 2024.

The affidavit insists the audit is in line with Section 20 of the CAG's Act, 1971, citing authority from both presidential authorisation and the Ministry of Finance. Despite claims to the contrary, the CAG underscores that procedural adherence was duly followed, supported by a formal communication in January 2025 from the Ministry of Finance confirming compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025