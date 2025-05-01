Controversy Surrounds CAG Audit of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Accounts

The Delhi High Court is currently addressing a contentious petition spearheaded by Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chistiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syed Zagdan Dargah Sharif, Ajmer, challenging a proposal by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the financial accounts of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The petitioner asserts that the audit lacks necessary legal authority and demands a reconsideration of the decision.

Justice Sachin Datta reviewed an affidavit from the CAG, which dismisses the petition as 'misconceived and without merit.' The court granted the petitioner additional time to file a rejoinder, prolonging deliberations over the audit, which pertains to fiscal years 2022-2027, per the Ministry of Minority Affairs' decision dated March 15, 2024.

The affidavit insists the audit is in line with Section 20 of the CAG's Act, 1971, citing authority from both presidential authorisation and the Ministry of Finance. Despite claims to the contrary, the CAG underscores that procedural adherence was duly followed, supported by a formal communication in January 2025 from the Ministry of Finance confirming compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)