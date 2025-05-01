Mukesh Ambani Envisions $100 Billion Indian Media Boom

At the WAVES 2025 Summit held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed his vision for India's media and entertainment industry to exceed $100 billion within the next decade. Currently valued at $28 billion, Ambani highlighted this sector as a major driver of employment and entrepreneurship.

Ambani acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the summit, conveying a message of unity and determination in the wake of recent events. He emphasized that Modi's support symbolizes a strong national and global stance against terror and disrupts peace.

Addressing delegates and representatives from 90 countries, Ambani hailed India's vibrant cultural legacy and technological advancements. He urged leveraging AI and digital innovations to expand India's storytelling impact globally, asserting that this realm presents both cultural and economic opportunities.

