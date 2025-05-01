Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Envisions $100 Billion Indian Media Boom

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani predicts Indian media and entertainment industry will surge to $100 billion, creating jobs and international influence. Speaking at the WAVES 2025 Summit, inaugurated by PM Modi, Ambani emphasized India's storytelling prowess and digital innovation as keys to global leadership in the entertainment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:16 IST
Mukesh Ambani Envisions $100 Billion Indian Media Boom
Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the WAVES 2025 Summit held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed his vision for India's media and entertainment industry to exceed $100 billion within the next decade. Currently valued at $28 billion, Ambani highlighted this sector as a major driver of employment and entrepreneurship.

Ambani acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the summit, conveying a message of unity and determination in the wake of recent events. He emphasized that Modi's support symbolizes a strong national and global stance against terror and disrupts peace.

Addressing delegates and representatives from 90 countries, Ambani hailed India's vibrant cultural legacy and technological advancements. He urged leveraging AI and digital innovations to expand India's storytelling impact globally, asserting that this realm presents both cultural and economic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025