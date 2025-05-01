Left Menu

Gujarat's Handloom Heritage Flourishes: Record Sales and Artisan Empowerment

Under Prime Minister Modi's vision, Gujarat, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, is preserving its rich handloom and handicraft heritage. The Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation has achieved record sales while supporting 8,000 artisans. Initiatives like 'Garvi-Gurjari' emporiums and collaborations with design institutes are enhancing visibility and empowering artisans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:01 IST
Visual of a Garvi Gurjari stall (Photo: Gujarat Information PR). Image Credit: ANI
Under the banner of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat Government is taking significant strides in preserving the state's cultural legacy. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, efforts are being made to enrich and sustain Gujarat's handloom and handicraft heritage. Central to this mission is the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation (GSHHDC), which for over 52 years has been nurturing the state's artisanal traditions.

At the forefront of these efforts is the 'Garvi-Gurjari' emporium network, which acts as a bridge between artisans in remote areas and the broader marketplace. The initiative has propelled Gujarat's traditional crafts onto the national and international stages. In the fiscal year 2023-24, Garvi-Gurjari achieved record-breaking sales of over Rs 25 crore, a feat surpassed in 2024-25 with estimated sales hitting Rs 31.70 crore.

Supporting over 8,000 local artisans, the Corporation procured goods worth Rs 20.89 crore during the year. This has bolstered both the craftsmanship and livelihoods in the artisan community. Managing Director Dr. Prashant Jilova expressed pride in this achievement, underscoring the importance of government support and skilled artisans. The corporation's collaborations with design institutions further aim to uplift the artisanal community, enhancing both skill and product quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

