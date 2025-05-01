Gujarat Police Unveils Cutting-Edge Arsenal at State Celebrations

The Gujarat Police, as part of the Gujarat Gaurav Divas 2025 celebrations, organized an impressive Arms Exhibition at the Police Expo 2025. Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, visited the exhibition, taking a close look at the cutting-edge weaponry and equipment showcased.

The display included a diverse range of modern arms, spotlighting the capabilities of the Chetak Commando Force with non-lethal weapons and firearms boasting ranges up to 1,000 meters. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) demonstrated various IED devices and offered crucial insights on explosive safety procedures.

The exhibition further highlighted the State Disaster Response Force's capabilities in handling natural disasters with their rescue operation equipment. The Gujarat Marine Task Force also displayed advanced maritime security tools. Meanwhile, the Panchmahal Traffic Police and other units provided demonstrations of police technology advancements, including wireless equipment and body-worn cameras.

(With inputs from agencies.)