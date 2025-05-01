BJP Calls Out Congress on Caste Census 'Tamasha'

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Thursday criticized the Congress for orchestrating a political spectacle concerning the caste census. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for initiating caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, contrasting previous unfulfilled promises by Congress leaders.

Singh disparaged Congress for failing to uphold its commitments during its 70-year rule, labeling their actions as mere 'tamasha,' implying pretentiousness. The Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming population census follows their announcement, with subsequent displays of support via posters featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the government's caste census decision, insisting on a clear timeline and proposing Telangana as a model. He underscored the need for a new development paradigm beyond reservations, advocating for clearer insights into societal participation across various demographics, while urging action on private educational institution reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)