Left Menu

BJP Calls Out Congress on Caste Census 'Tamasha'

BJP's RP Singh accused Congress of playing politics over the caste census, praising PM Modi's leadership for including caste enumeration in India's next census. Congress, while supporting the move, urged a timeline. Criticisms and historical perspectives were exchanged regarding past commitments and future social paradigms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:05 IST
BJP Calls Out Congress on Caste Census 'Tamasha'
BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh on Thursday criticized the Congress for orchestrating a political spectacle concerning the caste census. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for initiating caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, contrasting previous unfulfilled promises by Congress leaders.

Singh disparaged Congress for failing to uphold its commitments during its 70-year rule, labeling their actions as mere 'tamasha,' implying pretentiousness. The Centre's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming population census follows their announcement, with subsequent displays of support via posters featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside the AICC headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the government's caste census decision, insisting on a clear timeline and proposing Telangana as a model. He underscored the need for a new development paradigm beyond reservations, advocating for clearer insights into societal participation across various demographics, while urging action on private educational institution reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025