Uttarakhand Cracks Down: Government Targets Crime and Illegal Property

The Uttarakhand government is intensifying its crackdown on crime by taking action against the man accused of raping a minor in Nainital district. Authorities are extending legal proceedings to include his alleged illegal property, officials reported Thursday. The municipal corporation has posted a notice at the accused's home, identified as Usman, confirming his arrest by the police.

Officials revealed that the house in question is an unauthorized construction on Forest Department land. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued a stern warning against those undermining Uttarakhand's dignity and the safety of its daughters, promising severe consequences. 'There is no place in Uttarakhand for individuals disrupting law and order or threatening social harmony,' Dhami declared.

The Nainital district administration, acting on the Chief Minister's directive, announced plans to demolish the illegal property soon. Authorities confirmed that comprehensive preparations are underway to enforce the demolition, aiming to uphold the law and send a strong societal message against crime.

This move is supported by the public and several organizations, echoing the government's strong stance. Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that justice would be served irrespective of the accused's identity, background or influence, ensuring the protection of Uttarakhand's identity and dignity remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)