Kedarnath Dham Prepares to Welcome Devotees with Floral Grandeur

On the eve of the Kedarnath Dham doors reopening, the atmosphere is charged with devotion as the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath has arrived at the sacred temple. Echoes of 'Jai Baba Kedar' filled the valley, marking the arrival and symbolizing renewed faith and reverence among pilgrims arriving in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the success of arrangements made by the government to accommodate the influx of visitors, with devotees expressing gratitude for the improved infrastructure and services. From cleanliness and crowd management to water availability and free meals, attendees praised the state's efforts in enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

Security has been prioritized with increased deployment of forces to ensure the safety of devotees on this significant spiritual journey. The temple, adorned with 13 quintals of floral decorations, is set to open on May 2 at 7:00 AM. Travel options have also expanded with helicopter services inaugurated for the 2025 Yatra, offering convenient access to the sacred site.

(With inputs from agencies.)