Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations

The Indian Army responded to continued unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army along the LoC. This marks eight days of retaliatory action by India. Security operations are intensified across Jammu and Kashmir. India closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft following recent conflicts and a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST
Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian military has responded effectively to unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 1-2. The clashes occurred in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as the Naushera and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

This marks the eighth consecutive day of India's precise retaliations since the Pakistan Army's initial firing on April 25-26. The Indian Army remains resolute in its response, countering attacks across multiple regions including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a recent terrorist attack. Joint search operations continue in various forests and along the borders to locate suspected terrorists.

Security forces have set up vehicle check posts for thorough inspection of suspicious vehicles on highways and roads. Recently, the Director General of Military Operations from both countries engaged in talks over the hotline regarding Pakistan's ceasefire violations, as per defense sources.

India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan over these violations along the LoC and has imposed an airspace closure for all Pakistani-registered aircraft. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the closure, effective from April 30 to May 23, as a response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 people perished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025