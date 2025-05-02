Tensions Escalate Along India-Pakistan Border After Ceasefire Violations

The Indian military has responded effectively to unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of May 1-2. The clashes occurred in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch districts, as well as the Naushera and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

This marks the eighth consecutive day of India's precise retaliations since the Pakistan Army's initial firing on April 25-26. The Indian Army remains resolute in its response, countering attacks across multiple regions including Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a recent terrorist attack. Joint search operations continue in various forests and along the borders to locate suspected terrorists.

Security forces have set up vehicle check posts for thorough inspection of suspicious vehicles on highways and roads. Recently, the Director General of Military Operations from both countries engaged in talks over the hotline regarding Pakistan's ceasefire violations, as per defense sources.

India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan over these violations along the LoC and has imposed an airspace closure for all Pakistani-registered aircraft. The Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed the closure, effective from April 30 to May 23, as a response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam where 26 people perished.

