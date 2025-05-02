Left Menu

Ex-Indian Mujahideen Operative Arrested Amid Crackdown on Terror Networks

Ammar Yashar, a former Indian Mujahideen operative, was caught by the ATS in Jharkhand amid a crackdown on terror networks. Previously jailed for 10 years, he re-established ties with Hizb ut-Tahrir operatives, leading to his apprehension. Officials recovered illegal arms and extremist literature during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ammar Yashar, formerly linked to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday. His arrest took place in Shamsher Nagar, Dhanbad, amid an ongoing investigation into the Jharkhand module of Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Ammar, once jailed by Jodhpur Police in 2014, served a decade before securing bail in May 2024. Post-release, he allegedly resumed contact with Hizb ut-Tahrir operatives, uncovered during the recent interrogation of Ayan Javed by ATS, which led to his capture.

This operation intensified on April 26, resulting in the arrest of four individuals with alleged links to Hizb ut-Tahrir and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The ATS, acting on intelligence cues, recovered illegal arms and extremist materials, marking the first case post-HuT's 2024 ban under the UAPA Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

