Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Criminals in Midnight Operation

Navi Mumbai Police initiated a late-night sweep to apprehend criminals and identify illegal foreign nationals. The operation involves 70 officers, thorough area mapping, and inspecting illegal activities. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious individuals. Simultaneously, Gujarat authorities target illegal Bangladeshi nationals with large-scale operations in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:40 IST
Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray speaking with ANI about the combing operation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping late-night operation, Navi Mumbai police have embarked on a mission to apprehend wanted criminals and identify illegal foreign nationals residing in the area. Leading the operation, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thackeray confirmed that around 70 police officers, including top officials and riot control units, are actively involved in the action.

Inspector Thackeray detailed the operation's strategy, stating that three specialized teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate mapped areas. The police are also revisiting past criminal records to aid the probe. He mentioned, "We have already pinpointed several suspects, and our inquiries will follow suit."

The police plan extends to detecting illegal foreign nationals, leading to further actions under the Passport Act of 1967. Officials encourage citizens to confidentially report any individuals involved in illicit activities, assuring the protection of their identities. Concurrently, similar crackdowns are being executed in Gujarat against illegal Bangladeshi residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

