Delhi Battles Waterlogging Woes: A Legacy from the Past

As Delhi reels under severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions following unexpected heavy rainfall early Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has addressed the crisis, labeling the persistent waterlogging issue as a 'disease' inherited from past administrations. During her visit to waterlogged areas, Gupta assured residents of the government's dedicated efforts to tackle the problem.

Chief Minister Gupta, while traveling through impacted zones where numerous citizens were caught in traffic jams, expressed confidence in her administration's preparedness to rectify the situation. Gupta utilized the social media platform X to convey her on-ground assessment of waterlogged districts, including Majnu Ka Tilla, where she personally oversaw relief operations.

Simultaneously, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma examined the waterlogged sections of the city, emphasizing active measures to remediate the crisis. He posted a video on X while surveying areas near Minto Bridge, noting the operation of pumps to clear standing water. Verma highlighted continuous efforts by various city departments to maintain drainage systems amid monsoon conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)