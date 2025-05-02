Gujarat Celebrates Foundation Day with Infrastructure Boost and Cultural Festivities

On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel initiated multiple development projects in Vadodara and Godhra, aiming to enhance infrastructure and public services. Alongside, he attended cultural events alongside Governor Acharya Devvrat, including the 'Gaurav Divas Parade' in Godhra.

Continuing his itinerary, CM Patel inaugurated a new industrial plant in Halol, contributing to economic growth and job creation in Panchmahal district. He further launched a milk processing facility at Panchamrut Dairy. These initiatives form part of statewide celebrations marking Gujarat's formation on May 1, 1960.

The Indian Navy's missile destroyer INS Surat made its debut at Hazira port during the celebrations, marking a momentous occasion. The warship, welcomed by local MPs and naval officials, is a state-of-the-art vessel with multi-mission capabilities. Commemorating this day, the state government's support has seen the handloom sector achieve record sales, underlining Gujarat's rich cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)