Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha

The Nepali Embassy in India is expressing deep grief over the tragic death of 18-year-old Prisha Sah, a first-year student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. Sah allegedly died by suicide, prompting a coordinated investigation by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, local police, and the university.

The incident, which took place on Thursday evening, has drawn condolences from both the Nepalese Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, and the Odisha government. Authorities rushed to the scene to conduct a thorough probe, backed by forensic examination to ascertain the circumstances of the death.

This marks the second occurrence of its kind in less than three months at KIIT, with a similar incident involving another Nepali student reported in February. The tragedy has stunned both the local and international community, sparking renewed concerns over student welfare and mental health on campus.

