Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha

The Nepali Embassy in India expresses deep sorrow over the suspected suicide of Prisha Sah, an 18-year-old student at KIIT in Odisha. Authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs and local police, are investigating. This incident follows a similar tragedy involving another Nepali student earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:27 IST
Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha
Ambassador of Nepal to India, Shankar P Sharma. (Photo/X@DrShankarSharma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nepali Embassy in India is expressing deep grief over the tragic death of 18-year-old Prisha Sah, a first-year student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. Sah allegedly died by suicide, prompting a coordinated investigation by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, local police, and the university.

The incident, which took place on Thursday evening, has drawn condolences from both the Nepalese Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma, and the Odisha government. Authorities rushed to the scene to conduct a thorough probe, backed by forensic examination to ascertain the circumstances of the death.

This marks the second occurrence of its kind in less than three months at KIIT, with a similar incident involving another Nepali student reported in February. The tragedy has stunned both the local and international community, sparking renewed concerns over student welfare and mental health on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025