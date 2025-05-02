UNICEF Warns of Massive Loss Amidst Global Gender-Equality Setbacks

UNICEF has raised alarms about the global shortfall in meeting Sustainable Development Goal 5, focused on gender equality, and warned that the consequences could be severe, with a potential USD 160 trillion loss in human capital.

In India, although primary school enrollment is at an all-time high, declines in higher education persist. Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF's representative for India, emphasizes the need for innovative strategies, citing infrastructure, transportation hurdles, and poverty-linked dropouts as critical areas to address.

India has seen significant advancements, including an increase in budget allocations for women-centric initiatives and a constitutional amendment to reserve legislative seats for women. McCaffrey praised grassroots innovations, like those from schoolgirls Anjali and Kavita in Chhattisgarh, and underscored the importance of the National Education Policy 2020 in creating a supportive educational environment.

