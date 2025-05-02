Indian Overseas Bank's Profit Soars by 30% Amid Loan Improvements

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced a significant 30% increase in net profit for the March quarter, totaling Rs 1,051 crore. This growth was primarily attributed to a reduction in bad loans and a surge in interest income.

The Chennai-headquartered bank's total income climbed to Rs 9,215 crore, compared to Rs 9,106 crore the previous year, according to its regulatory filing. Interest income experienced a notable rise, reaching Rs 7,634 crore from Rs 6,629 crore year-over-year.

IOB's asset quality saw improvements, with gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) reducing to 2.14% and net NPAs dropping to 0.37%. Consequently, total provisions eased to Rs 200 crore. The bank also reported an increase in its capital adequacy ratio to 19.74% and plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore in capital through various financial instruments, pending requisite approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)