Inferno Erupts at Ahmedabad Chemical Plant

On Thursday, a major fire erupted at a chemical plant situated in the Vatva GIDC industrial area of Ahmedabad. Fire and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident, arriving at the scene shortly after it was reported.

Thick smoke was observed billowing from the site, prompting authorities to cordon off the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with investigations ongoing.

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the blaze, as further details are anticipated. The situation continues to be monitored closely by local officials and emergency responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)