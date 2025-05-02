Left Menu

Inferno Erupts at Ahmedabad Chemical Plant

A significant fire has erupted at a chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva GIDC industrial area. Emergency services are at the scene to control the fire, with no casualties reported. Investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, as authorities secure the area from potential hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:39 IST
Fire breaks out in a chemical factory located in Vatva GIDC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a major fire erupted at a chemical plant situated in the Vatva GIDC industrial area of Ahmedabad. Fire and emergency services swiftly responded to the incident, arriving at the scene shortly after it was reported.

Thick smoke was observed billowing from the site, prompting authorities to cordon off the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, with investigations ongoing.

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the blaze, as further details are anticipated. The situation continues to be monitored closely by local officials and emergency responders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

