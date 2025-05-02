Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date Set for May 2026

Take-Two Interactive has finally set a firm release date for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at May 26, 2026. This announcement concludes years of anticipation and speculation surrounding what is perhaps the most eagerly awaited video game launch in recent history.

Connoisseurs of the 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise had initially expected the game to hit the shelves in the fall of 2025. With this new revelation, the gaming community is now marking their calendars for what promises to be a groundbreaking release.

'Grand Theft Auto VI' is expected to further elevate the standards in the video gaming industry, making it one of the defining releases of this decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)