Left Menu

Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date Set for May 2026

Take-Two Interactive has announced that 'Grand Theft Auto VI' will be released on May 26, 2026. This announcement concludes the extensive speculation about the release date of one of the most eagerly awaited video games. Initially, the game was expected to come out in the fall of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:08 IST
Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date Set for May 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Take-Two Interactive has finally set a firm release date for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at May 26, 2026. This announcement concludes years of anticipation and speculation surrounding what is perhaps the most eagerly awaited video game launch in recent history.

Connoisseurs of the 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise had initially expected the game to hit the shelves in the fall of 2025. With this new revelation, the gaming community is now marking their calendars for what promises to be a groundbreaking release.

'Grand Theft Auto VI' is expected to further elevate the standards in the video gaming industry, making it one of the defining releases of this decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025