Shri Raj Kumar Dubey Takes Helm at BPCL: A New Chapter in Marketing Leadership
Shri Raj Kumar Dubey has been appointed as the new Director (Marketing) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, adding to his role as Director (HR). His leadership marks a new chapter for BPCL, a Fortune Global 500 company, as it pursues sustainable and innovative goals in India's oil and gas sector.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a prominent player in India's oil and gas industry, has announced a key leadership change. Shri Raj Kumar Dubey, already serving as the Director (HR), will take on additional responsibilities as the Director (Marketing).
With over 35 years of experience in business and human capital development, Shri Dubey brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. An alumnus of NIT Allahabad, his academic credentials include a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Slovenia.
BPCL, a Fortune Global 500 firm and the second-largest oil marketing company in India, is committed to integrating sustainability in its operations. The company plans to achieve Net Zero Energy status by 2040 and continues to support community initiatives in education, health, and environmental conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
