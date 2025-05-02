PM Modi Envisions Amaravati as Catalyst for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Friday event, emphasized the symbolic significance of Amaravati, capital of Andhra Pradesh, as a beacon of progress and development. Referring to its historical nomenclature as the capital of 'Indralok', he highlighted its modern role in fulfilling the aspirations of the youth and serving as a linchpin for 'Swarna Andhra' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Modi commended Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, drawing on his own experiences as Gujarat's Chief Minister, and praised the Centre's support for Amaravati's transformation into a hub for IT, AI, and sustainable industries. "The central government is extending all necessary support and infrastructure to foster growth and development," the Prime Minister elaborated.

Highlighting the launch of various infrastructural projects worth thousands of crores, including seven National Highway projects, Modi underscored the significant transformation of the state's railway system, backed by record-breaking funds exceeding Rs 9,000 crore. Emphasizing government priorities, he cited Rs. 12 lakh crore allocated to fertilizers and financial assistance schemes like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

