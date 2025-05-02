Andhra Pradesh: Catalyst in India's Space and Infrastructure Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Amaravati on Friday, underscored Andhra Pradesh's significant contribution to India's space and defense capabilities. Highlighting the Nava Durga Testing Range in Nagayalanka as a crucial asset, Modi linked its strategic importance to the nation's weaponry prowess and lauded the role of Andhra's people and scientists in this achievement.

Modi commended the state's history of drawing youth toward the space sector while announcing new initiatives like the DRDO missile testing range, which aims to enhance national defense similarly to Maa Durga's empowerment. He asserted that strides in infrastructure, like the Polavaram Project, are vital for transforming lives and aiding sectors like manufacturing through enhanced logistics.

The Prime Minister also introduced the Ekta Mall initiative, focused on uniting India's diverse crafts under one roof, beginning with a mall in Visakhapatnam. Praising Andhra Pradesh's rapid connectivity advancements, he highlighted projects set to boost the local economy, tourism, and ease access to important religious sites, thereby energizing related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)