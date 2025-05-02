Urgent Water Allocation: BBMB to Release Extra Water Amidst Scarcity

In a decisive move to tackle water scarcity in Northern India, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan spearheaded a high-stake meeting in the nation's capital. The assembly, aimed at mitigating the pressing water requirements in Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, focused on the release of additional water levels to alleviate immediate needs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that an agreement was reached to execute the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) directive. This directive involves providing Haryana with an extra 4500 cusecs of water over an eight-day period, a decision pivotal to easing the region's water crisis.

Ahead of the summer's intensified conditions, BBMB will also ensure that Punjab receives an equivalent compensatory water amount during dam-filling phases to meet any emerging needs. High-ranking officials, including representatives from the center and affiliated states, were actively involved in these crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)