Left Menu

Urgent Water Allocation: BBMB to Release Extra Water Amidst Scarcity

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan addressed Haryana and Rajasthan's water scarcity crisis. The Bhakra Beas Management Board will release an additional 4500 cusecs of water to Haryana for eight days, with compensations planned for Punjab during the dam-filling period. Officials discussed future measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:29 IST
Urgent Water Allocation: BBMB to Release Extra Water Amidst Scarcity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to tackle water scarcity in Northern India, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan spearheaded a high-stake meeting in the nation's capital. The assembly, aimed at mitigating the pressing water requirements in Haryana and parts of Rajasthan, focused on the release of additional water levels to alleviate immediate needs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that an agreement was reached to execute the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) directive. This directive involves providing Haryana with an extra 4500 cusecs of water over an eight-day period, a decision pivotal to easing the region's water crisis.

Ahead of the summer's intensified conditions, BBMB will also ensure that Punjab receives an equivalent compensatory water amount during dam-filling phases to meet any emerging needs. High-ranking officials, including representatives from the center and affiliated states, were actively involved in these crucial discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025