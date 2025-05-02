Royal Visit: King Charles and Queen Camilla in Canada
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Canada on May 26-27. During their visit, they will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make a significant visit to Canada, spanning from May 26 to May 27, according to Buckingham Palace.
The royal couple's itinerary includes attending the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada in Ottawa, marking a key event in their trip.
This visit underscores the ongoing relationship between the United Kingdom and Canada, with the presence of the monarchy highlighting diplomatic ties.
