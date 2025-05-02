European Shares Surge Amid Earnings and Trade Optimism

European shares soared on Friday, closing out a week highlighted by strong earnings across the continent and a promising outlook on trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The STOXX 600 index climbed 1.7% near levels last seen in early April, driven by optimism over resolved tariffs.

Technology and industrial sectors spearheaded the gains, with German blue-chip stocks advancing by 2.6%. Investors were encouraged by China's openness to discussions on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and stable employment data from the U.S. that alleviated recession concerns.

European companies further boosted confidence with strong financial results. Notables include Dutch lender ING and planemaker Airbus, both posting better-than-expected profits, while Cofinimmo surged following an attractive takeover offer.

