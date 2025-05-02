Judiciary's Duty and Economic Progress: Insights from Kartavyam Lecture Series

The recent session of the Kartavyam Lecture Series cast a spotlight on the judiciary's critical role in upholding national duties. Esteemed speakers Justice SN Dhingra and economist Sanjeev Sanyal brought to the fore the pivotal discussions intertwining legal, civic, and economic perspectives.

Dr. Alka Chawla, the patron of the Kartavyam Programme, set the stage by welcoming the guests and summarizing the contributions of thought leaders in previous sessions. Dr. Seema Singh, Programme Director, introduced the innovative idea of defining the Rights of the Nation and Duties of Citizens, proposing a Kartavyam school of thought rooted in Natural Law.

Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra delivered a blunt critique of the higher judiciary, questioning its adherence to its constitutional mandate. He condemned the elitism in courts, pointing out justice's inaccessibility for the common man and criticizing judicial overreach and obsolete traditions.

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal highlighted the judiciary's economic impact, identifying inefficiencies as major impediments to India's progress. He endorsed the Jan Vishwas Bill as a crucial reform to streamline legal processes, advocating for reducing case backlogs and simplifying regulations.

The session culminated in a collective call to redefine Kartavya as a guiding principle for institutions, particularly the judiciary, emphasizing justice, equality, and a thriving democracy. Supported by over 30 scholars, the Kartavyam Lecture Series remains a collaborative effort among multiple universities.

