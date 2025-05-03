Left Menu

United Steps: Leaders and Athletes March for a Drug-Free Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh', emphasizing youth protection from drugs. The event, part of the 'Nasha Mukt Chandigarh Abhiyaan', also featured Olympic athletes. Saini additionally launched the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' to further bolster state-wide anti-drug efforts.

In a significant stride towards combating drug addiction, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the 'Walk for Drug-Free Chandigarh' under the 'Nasha Mukt Chandigarh Abhiyaan' campaign. This initiative focused on steering the youth away from substance abuse, a crucial step toward achieving Prime Minister Modi's Viksit Bharat vision.

Governor Kataria emphasized the prolonged efforts for drug de-addiction, noting the participation of Olympic athletes in the campaign. 'Efforts have been ongoing for de-addiction, and today's event sees contributions from all quarters, including sports figures,' Kataria remarked to ANI.

On Sunday, CM Saini also initiated the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0' in Sirsa, urging collective societal action against drug use. By personally cycling to the event, Saini underscored the campaign's commitment to a drug-free Haryana, as the cyclothon traversed from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium to Odhan.

