High Court Permits 10 Repatriated Residents to Remain in Mendhar Amidst Rising Tensions

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has allowed ten residents of Mendhar in Poonch district, previously repatriated from Attari border, to stay in India. These individuals, long-term residents of Mendhar, expressed their appreciation towards the Indian government, PM Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for honoring the court order.

The residents have condemned a grim terrorist assault on tourists in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities and numerous injuries. One resident voiced thanks, urging Indian authorities to permit them a peaceful life, while demanding harsh justice for perpetrators of such heinous crimes.

This decision unfolds amidst the Indian government's withdrawal of most visa categories for Pakistanis, sparked by the Pahalgam attack. Consequent border tensions have emerged with India and Pakistan closing each other's airspace, and reports of Pakistan sealing the Attari-Wagah check post, complicating cross-border commutes further.

Furthermore, Sharmeen Irfan, holding an Indian passport, is facing hurdles in returning to Pakistan, seeking help to reunite with her family after a visit to India. The ongoing airspace restrictions between both countries exacerbate her dilemma and highlight the strained diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)