Mystery Balloons: Currency Notes and QR Codes Drift Across Borders

Mystery surrounds the discovery of balloons carrying a Pakistani Rs 5,000 note, a US dollar, and a QR code in a forward village near Jammu on Monday, according to officials. The balloons, shaped like aeroplanes, were found entangled in a tree in the Gunara village within the Khour border area. These items are believed to have drifted across the International Border from Pakistan.

While balloons landing from Pakistan is a common occurrence near the border, it is noteworthy that this marks the first time foreign currency was found attached to them. Just a day earlier, the Border Security Force seized 16 red balloons that crossed the border, landing in a field within the Ramgarh sector of the Samba district.

Adding to the unease, a rusted grenade was discovered on the previous day in the Dharyalla forest area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, officials noted. These incidents have sparked curiosity and a call for heightened vigilance along the sensitive border region.

