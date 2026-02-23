Left Menu

Mystery Balloons: Currency Notes and QR Codes Drift Across Borders

Mysterious balloons with Pakistani currency, a US dollar, and a QR code were found near Jammu, India, sparking intrigue. The balloons likely drifted over the border. Such occurrences are common, but this marks the first instance of foreign currency found attached to them. A rusted grenade was found nearby the day before.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:38 IST
  • India

Mystery surrounds the discovery of balloons carrying a Pakistani Rs 5,000 note, a US dollar, and a QR code in a forward village near Jammu on Monday, according to officials. The balloons, shaped like aeroplanes, were found entangled in a tree in the Gunara village within the Khour border area. These items are believed to have drifted across the International Border from Pakistan.

While balloons landing from Pakistan is a common occurrence near the border, it is noteworthy that this marks the first time foreign currency was found attached to them. Just a day earlier, the Border Security Force seized 16 red balloons that crossed the border, landing in a field within the Ramgarh sector of the Samba district.

Adding to the unease, a rusted grenade was discovered on the previous day in the Dharyalla forest area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, officials noted. These incidents have sparked curiosity and a call for heightened vigilance along the sensitive border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

